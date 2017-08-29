Governor Ivey stops in Opelika

AUBURN, Ala. — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to east Alabama with the expansion of one company.

Governor Ivey got the chance to talk about the expansion here at Baxter and how it’s going to more than double the amount of jobs already here. She also talked about the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, how Alabama is helping and also spoke a little bit about the Auburn softball program.

While celebrating a business expansion, Governor Ivey also discussed the devastation in Texas. This week she authorized the Alabama National Guard to help in relief efforts by sending two Chinook helicopters and two MedVac planes with full crews.

“We’re proud to help. That’s what Alabamians and Americans do in times of disaster. We want to reach out and help,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

Governor Ivey also tells News 3 she’s closely monitoring the situation regarding the Auburn softball team. ESPN released a report in which several players describe a culture of inappropriate behavior. One player has hired an attorney to file a complaint alleging sexual harassment involving now retired Coach Clint Myers’ son Corey.

“I’ve seen what’s in the news and I certainly respect President Leath and the decisions he’s made,” says Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey stopped by Baxter International to celebrate its recent expansion after being open for less than 10 years. The company, which provides healthcare products and services, will double the amount of jobs currently available at the facility from 175 workers to 350.

“To the future generation they can stay at home and job opportunities will be there at good wages so it’s very meaningful,” says Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey joked saying one of the best parts of her job is getting to cut ribbons because it means more jobs are coming to the area and that’s exactly what she wants. She said there’s still more than 9,000 people looking for a job and her goal is to get each of those people into the job they want and are qualified for.