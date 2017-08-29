Auburn student hit by a car on campus Tuesday afternoon

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Police say an 18-year-old student was taken to East Alabama Medical Center after being struck by a car on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the student was skateboarding in the road on Duncan Drive, when a Honda Accord was attempting to turn onto Duncan Drive. The student was unable to get out of the way when he hit the car.

The student was treated on scene, and was taken to EAMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Auburn Police.

Auburn Police urge those walking on campus to follow these guidelines:

Abide by all traffic signals

Cross only at crosswalks or intersections with traffic devices

Before crossing at a crosswalk, make eye contact with the driver

Avoid distractions such as cellphones.