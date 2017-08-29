Alabama teacher resigns, faces student sex charges

ARAB, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama woman was sexually involved with a student while working as a teacher.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 51-year-old Sonya Ann Wilks Bailey of Arab was arrested Monday after being accused of sending sexually explicit photos and engaging in sexual acts with a student.

A recent version of the Etowah County Schools online directory lists Bailey as having been a teacher at West End High School. The alleged victim’s age is unclear.

County Superintendent Alan Cosby says the Board of Education accepted Bailey’s resignation Monday.

Bailey is charged with second-degree sodomy, second-degree rape and being a school employee who engaged in a sex act with a student.

It’s unclear whether Bailey has an attorney.