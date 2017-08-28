Tropics update & work week forecast

It’s another rain-free afternoon Tuesday, but moisture and rain chances increase Wednesday as Harvey tracks northeast into Louisiana and Arkansas by Wednesday and west Tennessee and southern Missouri Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely each afternoon through Sunday. Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 (just off the coast of South Carolina) will track northeast over the next few days, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf off the Carolinas and Virginia coasts through Tuesday. It will then track away from the United States farther northeast into the Atlantic – posing no threat to the east coast by Wednesday.

Temperatures remain in the lower 70s each morning with afternoons a little cooler in the mid 80s.