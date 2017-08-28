Popular Opelika restaurant The Warehouse Bistro suffers overnight fire

By Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika fire investigators confirm to News 3 a well-known local restaurant is suffering the effects of an early morning fire Monday.

The fire department tells News 3 the fire at The Warehouse Bistro on Rocket Avenue started around 1:30 a.m. No one was injured at the time of the restaurant fire.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is unclear, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

News 3 is reaching out to the bistro’s owner for a statement. It is unclear if the restaurant will need to close down for repairs.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s