Operation HOPE to offer free money and credit managing classes

If you have trouble with your credit, personal budgets and getting your finances in check, a national non-profit’s local branch invites you to a free class that can show you the ropes.

Operation HOPE announces free credit and money management workshops will be offered on the last Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings will be at the Highland Community Church on 5th Avenue in Columbus.

James Jordan helps organize personal financial assistance sessions through Operation HOPE. He says attendees will learn how to make their money travel farther, no matter how much you make.

Visit Operation HOPE online to learn more about the credit and money management program.