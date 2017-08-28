LIVE TWEETS: Former Harris Co. deputy takes the stand in sexual assault trial

By Published: Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy takes the stand Monday to defend himself against allegations that he sexually assaulted women during traffic stops.

Reporter Joe Ripley is in the courtroom here Tommy Pierson claims he had a consensual encounter while on the job back on Valentine’s Day. The woman involved says Pierson forced her into sexual acts after first turning off his law enforcement cameras.

“I’m ashamed of my behavior. I should’ve controlled myself and left,” Pierson testifies while claiming he only adopted a “macho mentality” when talking about women with other deputies.

Stay tuned for live Twitter updates from Reporter Joe Ripley:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s