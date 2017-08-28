Atlanta city leaders to unveil Martin Luther King memorial statue Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. — Governor Nathan Deal, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and local leaders will join Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s family for a memorial statue dedication ceremony Monday morning.

The statue of Dr. King will be unveiled at the Georgia State Capitol at 10:20 a.m. The statue, created by Atlanta-based sculptor Martin Dawe of Cherrylion Studios, will stand at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Capitol Avenue in Atlanta.

The event is open to the public and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be street closures on Capitol Avenue from Memorial Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and on Mitchell Street from Washington Street to Capitol Avenue from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Westbound traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be detoured onto Jesse Hill Jr. Drive from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to watch the statue unveiling live.