Active Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump tremendous rain on southeast Texas and Louisiana, while a developing tropical system off the Georgia coast brings wind and rain to a separate area of the country. Columbus and surrounding area lies in between the systems, so our weather will remain pleasant for a few more days.

The potential tropical cyclone – soon to be named T.S. Irma – off of Georgia is helping keep cool, dry air moving in on east and northeast winds. Its rain won’t be felt much in Georgia, but rain and wind could lash the Carolina coast as the system moves steadily northeast, eventually curving out into the open Atlantic.

Whatever becomes of Harvey will have an indirect impact on our weather. The center of the storm is still expected to wallow around the coast of Texas for several more days, then begin a slow move north. That would allow Gulf moisture to work back into our area by Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms at least on a scattered basis. By Saturday, with latest forecasts putting the remnant low near Memphis, rain is looking fairly likely for the first part of Labor Day weekend.

Forecast for Tropical Storm Harvey (NOAA/NHC)
Rainfall forecast through Wednesday night (RPM model)

