1 dead, another injured by lightning strike during bachelor party in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was fatally struck by lightning on West Beach in Gulf Shores on Saturday.

News 5 is told 24-year-old Taylor Harsh of Mountain Brook was killed as a result of being the victim struck directly by the lightning bolt.

Five others were affected and one remains in serious condition. They are all from the Birmingham area.

Gulf Shores Fire Chief Hartley Brokenshaw says it was a tragic situation Saturday afternoon. A group of individuals were on the beach when all six were struck by lightning.