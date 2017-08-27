WORK WEEK: Higher humidity & rain chances return

The work week starts on a nice note with partly sunny skies, a cool northeasterly breeze and temperatures in the upper 80s. Moisture will then steadily increase as we head through the rest of the week along with rain chances. By Wednesday, scattered showers and storms are expected through Thursday. Scattered showers and a few storms pick up once again Saturday through Sunday as a warm front associated with the remnants of Harvey lifts north.

Morning lows stay mild in the lower 70s with afternoons below average in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

 

