Woman shot in leg at Village Square Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA- A Phenix City man is behind bars charged in a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Police say the man shot a woman in the leg at the Village Square Apartments off Boxwood Boulevard in Midtown Columbus.

A neighbor who prefers to stay anonymous says he has lived at the Village Square Apartments for nearly 20 years. When he stepped out of his apartment door Sunday morning, he described the neighborhood as complete choas.

“Today they responded in force, in fact i think we had like 20 officers here, they roamed the street in whatever direction witnesses say they saw the man leave in.”, says Anonymous Neighbor

According to our news partner the Ledger Enquirer, police arrested 22-year old Daven Lindsey in connection with the shooting. Lindsey is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The victim’s brother says he couldn’t believe his sister could have been shot by her boyfriend.

“My momma called me, I was just watching the LIVE of her boyfriend he was live out here he was chilling you know what I said and my momma had called me like 10 min later and said he just shot my sister.”, says Randy Tyson Victim’s Brother

Tyson say he saw Lindsey run away after shooting the victim.

“He took off walking like running before the police even came, they don’t know where he at so I’m running up and down Boxwood looking for him, I couldn’t find him so they taking her to the hospital.”, says Randy Tyson Victim’s Brother

Tyson told News 3’s Ken Martin, he’s grateful to know his sister is doing okay.

“She alright she just, you know shaken up you know what I’m saying.”, says Tyson

As for one neighbor in the community, he would like to see more police patrolling the Village Square Apartments.

“After dark I’m stuck in my home because I can’t even walk through here, I don’t know these people most of them.”, says Anonymous Neighbor