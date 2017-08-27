Victims of unsolved crimes remembered Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ga.- While they may be gone, they are not forgotten as family and friends gathered at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Columbus for the first annual tribute dinner for unsolved crimes.

The event organizer, Montric McClendon, lost her brother Steven back in May. The case remains unsolved.

McClendon, determined to carry on her brother’s legacy, organized the dinner, and plans to hold one each August and have a high-profile attorney or investigator serve as the guest speaker.

Saturday’s speaker, former Birmingham Police Homicide Investigator and current co-host of “Reasonable Doubt.” Anderson, who served as a homicide investigator for 15 years said the victims never leave the minds of police.

“You deal with it constantly,” Anderson said. “You think about it daily, and it’s something that never ends until you get that fatal phone call one day, and somebody tells you, ‘hey, we have someone in custody for the death of your son or loved one.’ It’s like a weight has been lifted off your chest.”

The message the 100 plus attendees were left with was to never lose faith and to always work with investigators.

“It’s imperative that you remain hopeful because when you lose hope, that’s when cases die,” Anderson said. “You don’t want cases to die.”

As for McClendon, losing faith is something she will never do.

“When you love for real, like how I loved my brother, it ain’t hard,” McClendon said. “I’m not going to stop. I’m not going to stop until we get justice.”