Two assaults reported near Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. – Police on the Plains are on the hunt for three men they believe are responsible for two separate assaults reported Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first incident reportedly took place around 10 p.m. CDT Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was walking in the 100 block of North Donahue Dr., when he was assaulted and robbed.

A couple of hours later, police say a 21-year-old man was assaulted in the 100 block of North College St. Police say both victims were intoxicated and walking alone.

Officers tell News 3 the two cases seem to be related. Police are currently looking for the three men responsible, who they say are in their late teens or early 20’s. Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3100.