Alabama defensive lineman shot outside Tuscaloosa bar, status unclear vs. #3 Florida St.

Alabama soph. defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was slated to start this season for the Tide. However, a shooting Sunday morning now clouds up his status for Saturday's game vs. No. 3 Florida St.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Tuscaloosa County officials say an Alabama football player is recovering Sunday night, mending a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office there says sophomore defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened in the parking lot of a Tuscaloosa bar. Davis went to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say the injury is minor. Davis, 20, was projected to start at defensive end this season for the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide.

Davis recorded one sack, appearing in seven games last season. It’s unclear, in the wake of the shooting, what Davis’s status is for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Florida State. The game will take place at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban released this statement Sunday:

Our concern at this time is for Raekwon and his health. While this does not appear to be a serious medical situation, Raekwon is still being evaluated.
– Nick Saban, head coach, Alabama Crimson Tide football

