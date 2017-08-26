WATCH: PrepZone Week 2 Highlights

COLUMBUS, GA – Below are the scores from Week 2 of the PrepZone:
Alabama
Regular-Season Results
Class 1A
Addison 40, Elkmont 20
Appalachian 21, Southeastern 12
Cherokee 34, R.A. Hubbard 8
Decatur Heritage 28, Falkville 19
Georgiana 42, Loachapoka 6
Holy Spirit Catholic 51, Fruitdale 0
Houston County 27, Cottonwood 12
Lynn 47, Brilliant 6
Meek 35, Phillips 18
Notasulga 37, Reeltown 33
Sumiton Christian 27, Victory Christian 20
Waterloo 50, Alabama School/Deaf 18
Winterboro 21, Keith 14
Class 2A
Ariton 42, McKenzie 6
Chickasaw 66, McIntosh 6
Francis Marion 34, Central-Hayneville 6
Geneva County 33, Houston Academy 18
Horseshoe Bend 34, B.B. Comer 10
Lanett 28, Valley 7
Mars Hill Bible 48, Vina 16
Phil Campbell 54, Tharptown 6
RC Hatch 52, A.L. Johnson 0
Sulligent 55, Marion County 16
Thorsby 32, Prattville Christian 7
Vincent 14, Pleasant Valley 13
Class 3A
Clements 14, Danville 6
Colbert Heights 14, Red Bay 6
Cottage Hill Christian 14, Satsuma 13
Flomaton 36, Jay, FL 7
Glencoe 40, West End 13
Hanceville 36, Cold Springs 20
Holly Pond 28, Coosa Christian 6
J.B. Pennington 50, Brindlee Mountain 14
Mobile Christian 43, Lighthouse, FL 14
Montgomery Academy 42, Elmore County 14
North Sand Mountain 28, Dade County, GA 27
Plainview 31, Sardis 30
T.R. Miller 41, Washington County 0
Vinemont 21, East Lawrendce 15
Weaver 32, Hayden 24
West Morgan 56, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 41, Providence Christian 12
Bibb County 14, Jemison 7
Central-Florence 34, Lexington 18
Childersburg 20, Shelby County 14
Dadeville 28, LaFayette 14
Dale County 60, Headland 28
Deshler 31, Haleyville 12
Dora 29, Corner 6
Fayette County 18, Gordo 14
Good Hope 28, Susan Moore 14
Leeds 38, Lincoln 27
McCallie, TN 44, Madison Academy 7
Monroe County 30, JF Shields 14
North Jackson 21, Walter Wellborn 20
Northside 17, American Christian 14
Rogers 56, Loretto, TN 14
Tallassee 21, Russell County 14
Thomasville 29, Demopolis 18
West Blocton 46, Brookwood 41
Westminster Christian 48, New Hope 0
White Plains 28, Woodland 3
Wilson 27, Sheffield 0
Winfield 14, Sipsey Valley 13
Class 5A
Alexandria 37, Talladega 0
B.T. Washington 32, Marbury 20
Central-Clay County 21, Munford 20
Curry 25, Berry 0
East Limestone 24, Fairview 14
Etowah 17, Southside-Gadsden 3
Eufaula 42, Early County, GA 20
Mae Jemison 29, Calera 27
Mortimer Jordan 38, Cordova 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Fairhope 21
Sylacauga 42, Chilton County 26
West Point 23, Hamilton 13
Williamson 19, LeFlore 6
Class 6A
Austin 47, Jasper 7
Baldwin County 22, Northview 11
Blount 27, Vigor 6
Brewer 24, Randolph 18
Carver-Birmingham 48, Sumter Central 6
Clay-Chalkville 31, Florence 27
Daphne 3, Davidson 0
Hartselle 31, Cullman 25
Homewood 29, Pelham 22
Hueytown 30, Center Point 8
Minor 48, Greensboro 12
Jackson-Olin 35, Woodlawn 8
Opelika 51, Smiths Station 0
Oxford 21, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 0
Park Crossing 53, Jeff Davis 20
Pinson Valley 47, McAdory 13
Shades Valley 56, Andalusia 42
Sidney Lanier 28, Lee-Montgomery 13
Wetumpka 49, Prattville 27
Class 7A
Auburn 27, Carver-Montgomery 0
Baker 26, Murphy 15
Central-Phenix City 33, Bob Jones 7
Enterprise 24, Dothan 17
Grayson, GA 35, Hoover 26
Grissom 35, Arab 12
McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Spanish Fort 20
Mountain Brook 56, Gulf Shores 24
Spain Park 31, Gadsden City 19
Theodore 32, Northridge 13
Tuscaloosa County 27, Paul Bryant 24
Georgia
By The Associated Press
Adairsville 29, Cass 15
Allatoona 22, Alexander 12
Alpharetta 29, Gainesville 7
Aquinas 38, Laney 12
Arabia Mountain 33, MLK Jr. 7
Archer 52, Peachtree Ridge 7
Armuchee 27, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 23
Athens Christian 28, Monticello 13
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 42, Pataula Charter 0
Bacon County 35, Pierce County 13
Baldwin 45, Wilkinson County 0
Bleckley County 36, Hawkinsville 0
Blessed Trinity 35, St. Pius X 21
Bradwell Institute 23, Liberty County 7
Bremen 30, Bowdon 6
Briarwood 37, Edmund Burke 13
Brookstone 56, Central-Talbotton 14
Buford 34, Melbourne Central Catholic, Fla. 17
Burke County 42, Statesboro 27
Calhoun 24, Dalton 0
Campbell 28, South Cobb 22
Cedar Grove 37, Southwest DeKalb 7
Cedar Shoals 22, Discovery 12
Cedartown 41, Cherokee County, Ala. 14
Central Gwinnett 36, Dacula 33
Central-Carrollton 42, Landmark Christian 7
Chapel Hill 35, Fayette County 6
Charlton County 33, Brantley County 18
Chattahoochee 22, Rockdale County 15
Clarke Central 27, Oconee County 11
Clinch County 42, McIntosh County Academy 6
Colquitt County 26, Vista Murrieta, Calif. 7
Columbia 42, Druid Hills 7
Commerce 42, Banks County 13
Coosa 65, Coahulla Creek 14
Crawford County 42, Pacelli Catholic 6
Creekview 41, Cambridge 28
Crisp County 20, Americus Sumter 18
Cross Creek 33, Fox Creek, S.C. 14
Darlington 50, Gaston, Ala. 0
Dawson County 9, Forsyth Central 0
Decatur 40, Chamblee 7
Douglas County 68, Lithia Springs 0
Drew 24, Riverdale 14
Duluth 44, Berkmar 0
Dutchtown 39, Ola 7
East Hall 59, Chestatee 37
Eufaula, Ala. 42, Early County 20
Fitzgerald 31, Irwin County 6
Flowery Branch 38, North Hall 0
Fort Payne, Ala. 30, Chattooga 28
Frederica 36, Bethesda Academy 0
Gatewood 66, Monsignor Donovan 0
George Walton 26, Social Circle 0
Glenn Hills 42, Hephzibah 29
Glenwood, Ala. 56, Calvary Christian 7
Glynn Academy 31, Ware County 7
Grayson 35, Hoover, Ala. 26
Greater Atlanta Christian 41, Westminster 7
Greenbrier 31, Butler 0
Griffin 36, Spalding 7
Harlem 70, Glascock County 0
Heritage-Catoosa 13, Ringgold 9
Holy Ground Baptist 59, Praise 8
Islands 21, Long County 14
Jackson County 12, Madison County 6
Jefferson 50, Riverwood 13
Jefferson County 33, Lakeside-Evans 0
Jenkins 24, South Effingham 14
John Milledge 56, Piedmont 0
Jones County 48, Washington County 19
Lakeview Academy 42, East Jackson 13
Lassiter 42, Pope 6
Lee County 38, Bainbridge 13
Lincoln County 41, McCormick, S.C. 8
Lovejoy 33, Mundy’s Mill 14
Lowndes 56, International-Broward, Fla. 0
Macon County 44, Dooly County 36
Manchester 44, Luella 13
Marion County 13, Chattahoochee County 12
Marist 31, Lovett 14
Mary Persons 28, Jackson 7
McIntosh 28, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7
McNair 41, Clarkston 6
Mill Creek 31, Stephenson 13
Miller County 34, Terrell County 16
Monroe 21, Westover 6
Monroe Area 24, Loganville 14
Morgan County 49, Greene County 22
Morrow 28, Forest Park 6
Mount Vernon 28, Whitefield Academy 0
Mountain View 31, Lambert 13
Mt. Paran Christian 26, Fellowship Christian School 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 43, Ranburne, Ala. 14
New Hampstead 34, Savannah Christian Prep 6
New Manchester 12, Paulding County 6
Newton 40, Eastside 0
Norcross 18, Collins Hill 10
North Augusta, S.C. 35, Evans 23
North Cobb 38, Etowah 35
North Cobb Christian 20, Strong Rock Christian 17
North Florida Christian, Fla. 21, Deerfield-Windsor 0
North Forsyth 28, Johns Creek 6
North Gwinnett 31, Milton 28
North Oconee 35, Grovetown 14
North Paulding 43, South Paulding 0
North Sand Mountain, Ala. 28, Dade County 27
North Springs 33, KIPP Atlanta 18
Northeast-Macon 20, Lamar County 14
Northwest Whitfield 44, South Atlanta 21
Our Lady of Mercy 32, Bulloch 20
Parkview 69, Shiloh 0
Peach County 44, Houston County 14
Pelham 47, Baconton 0
Perry 44, Rutland 6
Prince Avenue Christian 56, Riverside Military Academy 13
Providence HomeSchool, S.C. 46, Coastal Home School 22
Putnam County 14, Hancock Central 8
Rabun County 62, Mt. Pisgah Christian 21
Richmond Academy 41, Westside-Augusta 6
Richmond Hill 38, Southeast Bulloch 21
Ridgeland 35, Pepperell 7
River Ridge 54, Apalachee 13
Robbinsville, N.C. 61, North Georgia Falcons 0
Rockmart 36, Piedmont, Ala. 22
Rome 33, Harrison 21
Savannah Memorial Day 14, Pinewood Christian 7
Schley County 28, Calhoun County 6
Seminole County 30, Stewart County 0
Sequoyah 34, Cherokee 0
Sonoraville 28, Model 7
South Forsyth 56, Pinecrest 10
South Gwinnett 17, Lanier 3
Southeast Whitfield 47, Gordon Central 29
Southland 44, Westwood 6
Southwest Macon 26, Westside-Macon 14
Spencer 28, Carver-Columbus 12
Sprayberry 43, Osborne 6
St. Andrew’s 42, John Paul II, S.C. 0
Starr’s Mill 40, Newnan 13
Stephens County 28, Franklin County 0
Stratford 33, Savannah Country Day 14
Swainsboro 26, Emanuel County Institute 7
Tattnall County 28, Claxton 7
Telfair County 28, Savannah 0
Temple 42, Haralson County 10
Terrell Academy 27, Heritage School 20
Thomasville 41, Thomas County Central 7
Thompson, Ala. 21, Hapeville 20
Thomson 14, Effingham County 13
Tift County 34, Cook 7
Tiftarea 23, Southwest Georgia Academy 12
Toombs County 38, Twiggs County 0
Treutlen 28, Portal 18
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 49, Flint River 0
Trion 49, LaFayette 21
Tucker 54, Lakeside-Atlanta 0
Turner County 27, Worth County 13
Union County 56, Gilmer 14
Valdosta 26, Woodland Stockbridge 0
Valwood 42, Westfield 0
Venice, Fla. 35, Camden County 3
Villa Rica 50, LaGrange 0
Walton 42, Brookwood 35
Warner Robins 20, Locust Grove 3
Washington-Wilkes 33, Elbert County 15
Wayne County 12, West Laurens 3
Wesleyan 43, B.E.S.T. Academy 22
West Forsyth 21, Pace Academy 14
West Hall 59, Johnson-Gainesville 7
Westminster-Augusta 28, Thomas Jefferson 21
Wheeler 42, Centennial 38
Wheeler County 35, Georgia Military 7
White County 66, Lumpkin County 14
Whitewater 25, Union Grove 17
Winder-Barrow 47, Walnut Grove 22
Woodward Academy 31, Grady 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Berrien vs. Lanier County, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Calvary Day vs. Johnson-Savannah, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Coffee vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Jeff Davis vs. Atkinson County, ppd. to Aug 26th.