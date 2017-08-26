Muscogee County Jail inmate dies Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga.- The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old, Monica Clark died in the custody of the Muscogee County Jail Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said jail staff found Clark unresponsive in her cell just before 6:30 Saturday morning. Medical personnel from the jail responded, and EMS that responded were unable to revive her.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced Clark dead at 6:59 a.m. Clark was responsive this morning when breakfast was served at the jail at 4:30 a.m. Clark was housed in a single cell in the medical clinic area of the jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is aware of Clark’s death, but due to her extensive medical history, they were not asked to conduct an investigation. The GBI also said an autopsy will not be necessary. Her death is being ruled due to natural causes related to a heart condition. The sheriff’s office is investigating Clark’s death and will consult with the GBI on its findings.

Clark was booked into the jail on April 1, 2017 on the following charges:

Violation of Probation (Two counts)

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Criminal Damage to Property (Second Degree)

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office extends their sympathy to her family.

Clark’s death is the fourth inmate death at the jail this year.