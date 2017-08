COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police is seeking your help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Columbus police say Zavion Boyd was last seen in the area of Five Corner Lucky Lotto on Linwood Blvd with an unknown man.

Zavion Body is described has being:

4’10” in height

100 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Birthmark under his right eye resembling a “tear drop” shape

If you have any information to the whereabouts of missing 11-year-old Zavion Boyd you are asked to call police at 706-653-3400.