Celebrating National Dog Day: Top dog names

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While we do it everyday, today is the official day to celebrate your furry friends!

Saturday marks National Dog Day, which began in 2014 when pet expert Colleen Paige encouraged dog ownership for all breeds.

Each year, the National Dog Day Foundation sets a goal of rescuing 10,000, according to CNN.

Top Dog Names in the United States:

Bella Lucy Max Daisy Buddy Charlie Bailey Molly Sadie Maggie

Nextdoor breaks down the most popular names by breed. Bella is the most common name for beagles, chihuahuas, golden retrievers, Shih Tzus and Yorkshire terriers.

If you want to check how popular your dog’s name is throughout the United States, and see what the top breeds are for your dog’s name, you can check out Nextdoor’s interactive dog name map.