Join Friday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch to learn about a summer yoga class set in the beautiful Woodruff Park in downtown Columbus that benefits your health and the health of the Chattahoochee River.

River Flow Yoga and Wellness offers its outdoor Woodruff Park Yoga class on the last Wednesday of the summer months. The yoga studio’s owner Alee Link says the class is all about bringing the community together in a beautiful setting and preserving that setting for everyone’s enjoyment.

Proceeds from the class benefit the Chattahoochee River Warden program which works to clean the river and keep the public informed on ways to preserve the beauty of nature.

The next Woodruff Park Yoga session will be Wednesday, August 30 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. The cost to register is $10 on the River Flow Yoga and Wellness site.

Remember to bring a yoga mat, water to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable workout clothes. Bug spray is also recommended!

Registered participants will be entered to win one of the following:

A Manduka yoga mat and towel. One 30 minute consultation with Dana Grant, certified Wellness Coach, to discuss and finally meet a personal goal via a 4-week customized plan. One 30 minute consulation with Roben Clark, Nutritional Therapist, to cover your dietary habits, nutrient deficiencies, and overall lifestyle to begin making a change for the better.

Enjoy a relaxing sunset by the water… the river will thank you!