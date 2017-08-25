Weekend forecast & tracking Hurricane Harvey

We’re in for a pleasant weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and lower dewpoints. We’ll stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy each afternoon through Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Moisture increases some as we head into Tuesday. Rain chances increase Wednesday as we watch development of Harvey over Texas. As of now, Harvey will have weakened to a low pressure system by Wednesday but a warm front attached to that system will increase temperatures and bring chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Harvey is now a major hurricane as a Category 3 with 120mph sustained winds. It is expected to make landfall to Texas around midnight early Saturday morning as a Category 3 (sustained winds: 111-130mph). This will be the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2005. The life-threatening hurricane will bring strong storm surges of 6 to 12 feet along with dangerous flooding to Texas and the coast. Over one to two feet of rain expected through Wednesday. Harvey will weaken as it makes landfall but will still bring devastating flooding and wind damage to the Texas coast. The track is still uncertain, but for now, Harvey is expected to track farther inland then northeast along the coast over the next several days.