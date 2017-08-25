Valley police say 11-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand

VALLEY, Ala. — The Valley Police Department says an 11-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand.

A press release says the boy was at home in the 2100 block of Columbus Road when he found the gun in a drawer. The boy tells police he found the weapon while he was looking for some medicine. He says the gun accidentally went off while he was holding it.

Police were called around 8 a.m. to East Alabama-George H. Lanier hospital emergency room where the boy’s family brought him for treatment.

The case remains under investigation. The Valley Police Department says no charges have been filed at this time.

Police urge parents with firearms to take necessary measures to secure all weapons by using preventative measures like trigger locks or gun safes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

