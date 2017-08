LaGRANGE, Ga- The City of LaGrange wants to warn motorists traffic at the new roundabout on Country Club Road and Broad Street will be completely closed to traffic Saturday, August 26, from 6:30 am to 7:00 pm.

Crews will be doing the final asphalt topping and stripping.

Motorists are encouraged to find another route on Saturday, August 26.

The roundabout project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.