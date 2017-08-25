Reward increases for driver who intentionally ran over litter of puppies

(File: CBS)

OAK GROVE, Ala. (AP) — The reward for information on who dumped a litter of puppies on an Alabama road and then ran over them is up to $6,000.

Authorities say it happened Aug. 14 around noon at the intersection of Little Cove Way and Alliance Road outside Birmingham. Two of the puppies were killed; a third was injured and is recovering.

Authorities have been unable to decipher the license plate of the car involved and have yet to determine who’s responsible.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Thursday it was adding $5,000 to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

 

