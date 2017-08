PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police need your help locating a missing man from Phenix City.

22-year-old Lanardo Walton was last seen Saturday, August 19, 2017 in the area of L.P. Stough Apartments in Phenix City.

Walson was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, an orange shirt and may be barefoot.

According to Phenix City police, is a mental health patient and need his medication.

If you know the whereabouts of Lanardo Walton you are encouraged to contact the Phenix City Police Deparment.