INGREDIENTS

Rosemary

Thyme

Oregano

Sea salt

Sugar

Lemon

Lemon peel

Whole Buttermilk

STEPS

Season pork with rosemary, thyme, oregano, sea salt, sugar lemon, and lemon peel.

Soak pork in whole buttermilk and refrigerate over night or about 6 hours.

Heat your pan on medium heat.

Once hot pour in peanut oil.

Before you cook pork, wipe both sides of pork slice with napkin, this is to remove excess salt.

Sautee your pork for about 2 minutes on each side.