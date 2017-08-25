News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 2 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Week 2 of the News 3 PrepZone Preview is here and this week has several matchups that have the potential to steal the show tonight on the PrepZone. We start over in Alabama this week, where many of the teams are kicking off their regular season schedule. Central starts in a top 10 matchup against Bob Jones. Auburn starts their third season under Adam Winegarden as they host Carver-Montgomery. Plus, we have a trio of rivalry games, Lanett at Valley, Calvary Christian at Glenwood and Carver vs. Spencer in the 55th Annual Heritage Bowl is our Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week. Join Natalie Peluchette and our team at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium starting at 5pm on News 3 First Edition. And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson and Natalie Peluchette rundown all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

