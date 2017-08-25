LaGrange warns residents of identity thieves using home utilities scam

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange wants to warn residents about a potential identity theft scam.

Since July 27th, the city’s utility department received more than 100 payments from a Federal Reserve number that is invalid.

LaGrange Police Investigators looked into the large amount of unpaid bills associated with the Federal Reserve number and discovered individuals were telling residents they could pay their bills with a Federal Reserve account that belonged to them set up by the federal government.

Detective Andrea Scott with the LaGrange Police Department says, “You can’t pay your bills using a Federal Reserve number. We want people to make sure you confirm the organization is credible before giving out your personal information.”

According to police, some residents reported calling a 1-800 number where the suspect will ask for a victim’s social security number and act like they are looking it up in the computer then will give them the routing number that belongs to their own personal Federal Reserve account. The victims are told they can pay utility bills and other household bills using this routing number and their social security number as the account number.

“Once they have your information and identity, they can do anything they want with it like apply for a loan or credit card,” Scott says.

The routing number is a Federal Reserve number but it will not pay the utility bill. The information is not accepted with the utility department and the victim gets charged a return fee of at least $25. The victim still owes the utility bill, and now the fee.

The Federal Reserve has a link to more information on this scam on their website.

Call LaGrange Police Detective Andrea Scott at 706-883-2601 if you have any information on this scam or email to ascott@lagrangega.org.