Hurricane Harvey powers up to 125 mph

Associated Press Published:
A sign is displayed at JB's German Bakery & Cafe as Hurricane Harvey approaches the area on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has powered up to 125 mph (201 kph) as it bears down on the Texas coast, with its eye about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The center said in its Friday afternoon update that the hurricane is traveling northwest at 10 mph (16 kph).

Hurricane force winds are not quite ashore but are within a couple dozen miles of land. Tropical storm force winds have already been measured in Aransas Pass, Texas.

The hurricane center said some additional strengthening is possible before Harvey makes landfall overnight.

