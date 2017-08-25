Harvey strengthens to category 3 becoming major hurricane

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says tide gauges off the coast of Texas indicate that storm surge is already occurring near Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

That news comes as the National Hurricane Center says Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm.

The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph (193.11 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

It’s forecast to make landfall on the mid-Texas coast late Friday or early Saturday.