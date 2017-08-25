Harvey strengthens to category 3 becoming major hurricane

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Hurricane Harvey, moving toward the Texas Gulf Coast, can be seen from the International Space Station. Harvey strengthened to a Category 2 storm early Friday. It could hit land with up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges. (Aug. 25)

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says tide gauges off the coast of Texas indicate that storm surge is already occurring near Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

That news comes as the National Hurricane Center says Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm.

The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph (193.11 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

It’s forecast to make landfall on the mid-Texas coast late Friday or early Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s