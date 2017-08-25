Harvey makes landfall in Texas; 1st major hurricane to hit US since 2005

Associated Press Published:
Hurricane Harvey, moving toward the Texas Gulf Coast, can be seen from the International Space Station. Harvey strengthened to a Category 2 storm early Friday. It could hit land with up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges. (Aug. 25)

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Harvey has landed.

The National Hurricane Center says the eye of the Category 4 hurricane made landfall about 10 p.m. Friday about 30 mph east-northeast of Corpus Christi between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas, bringing with it 130 mph (215 kmh) sustained winds and flooding rains.

The storm quickly grew Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane, and then developed into a Category 2 storm early Friday. By Friday afternoon, it had become a Category 3 storm before strengthening to a Category 4. Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Carla in 1961.

