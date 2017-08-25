GBI: Counterfeit pills found in Houston & Bibb Counties

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Central Regional Crime Lab has identified counterfeit pills in connection with the public alert issued by Warner Robins Police Department.

According to a release for the GBI, the analysis has confirmed that pills from Houston and Bibb counties contain cyclopropyl fentanyl. Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a fentanyl analogue that is chemically similar to fentanyl.

It is unknown how the human body will react to this drug since it is not intended for human or veterinary use. Cyclopropyl fentanyl had previously been identified for the first time by the GBI Crime Lab in June 2017 during the middle Georgia overdose outbreak incident.

The Georgia Poison Center was initially alerted about similar overdoses in the Middle Georgia area and along with the Department of Public Health continues to monitor the situation.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this dangerous counterfeit drug, please contact the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.