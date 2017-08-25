Friends of The Thread donates more than $10,000 to LaGrange trail maintenance

LaGRANGE, Ga — The City of LaGrange received a donation of $11,125 this week from Friends of The Thread, a non-profit group supporting a local community trail.

The City of LaGrange is in charge of the maintenance on The Thread, described as “an environmentally sensitive, non-motorized, multipurpose trail designed to increase the health and wellness of the community through providing a safe environment in LaGrange, Georgia for fitness, recreation, transportation and special events.”

As the trail continues to grow in popularity and length, the cost of upkeep and maintenance also grows.

“We are so pleased to be able to present the City of LaGrange with this money that will go to the maintenance fund,” said Friends of The Thread Executive Director Natalie Hale.

“It’s exciting to see so many people using the thread and we are happy to help continue to see it flourish in our community.”

Friends of The Thread, a non-profit organization, formed an agreement with the City of LaGrange to give the city half of all the money raised from their amenity sponsorship program on The Thread.

Hale presented the check to Mayor Jim Thornton and the city council at the city council meeting Tuesday, August 22nd.

If anyone would like more information, visit The Thread online.