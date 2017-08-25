FBI, Columbus police offer $5000 reward for information on bank robber

Related Coverage CPD and FBI investigating armed robbery at Wells Fargo

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Federal and local law enforcement are stepping up efforts to catch a Columbus bank robber and they’re asking for your help.

Special Agent David J. LeValley with the FBI Atlanta Office says his department is working with Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren to offer the public $5,000 in exchange for information on w man who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Whittlesey Boulevard back on August 16.

As News 3 reported, the robber handed the teller a demand note threatening to kill everyone in the bank. Police say the man escaped with an undisclosed amount of money without injuring anyone inside the bank. Officers later found a hat and shoes belonging to the robber that had been abandoned nearby.

The suspect is described as a black man, age 25-35, with medium build. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants, tan hat with logo, and a black shoulder bag.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Atlanta Division-Columbus Resident Agency are conducting an investigation in reference to this robbery.

The FBI says its $5,000 reward will be offered to anyone who calls with information leading to an arrest and conviction of this suspect. Anyone with information should call Columbus P.D. at 706-653-3400 or FBI Atlanta/Columbus Resident Agency at 706-596-9603.

An abandoned hat police and the FBI say the robber was wearing at the time of the crime.