Columbus detectives arrest two teenage burglary suspects, clearing 6 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two teenagers are in Muscogee County Jail after police say they were caught Wednesday connected to five home burglaries and one stolen vehicle case.

A release from Major Gil Slouchick says 17-year-old Kaleel Jones and 19-year-old Itavius Jones face multiple charges each including first degree burglary, theft, criminal gang activity, aggravated assault, and several others.

Slouchick says Wednesday around 3 p.m. detectives were searching for a white Ford Escape known to have been stolen and used in several local home burglaries the same day. Two detectives, Officer Cody Miller and Officer Yolanda Knighten, were off duty and on their way home when they spotted the suspects and the vehicle.

Police say both teens tried to escape and led officers on a short chase before they lost control and crashed the Ford Escape. Detectives were able to arrest the two during a foot chase after the crash.

The full charges for both men are as follows:

Kaleel Jones, B/M, 17yrs (Driver): Burglary 1 st Degree (x5 Counts)

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (F)

Criminal Gang Activity

Aggravated Assault

Obstruction (M)

Fleeing to Elude

Striking Fixed Object

Speeding

Failure to Maintain Lane

Redlight

Stop Sign

Itavius Jones, B/M, 19 yrs (Passenger) Burglary 1 st Degree (x5 Counts)

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (F)

Criminal Gang Activity

Aggravated Assault

Obstruction (M)

Police say the aggravated assault charges stem from one burglary case where the suspects pointed a gun at a witness who confronted them at the scene.