City of LaGrange Encourages Businesses to Take Advantage of Tax Credit

LaGRANGE, Ga- The City of LaGrange is encouraging business owners to take advantage of a tax credit.

Business owners on Hamilton Road, Whitesville Road, Lafayette Parkway, Commerce Avenue, New Franklin Road, Hogansville Road, and Vernon Road are eligible for a $3,500 Georgia state tax credit per full time employee, the lowest job creation threshold of any job tax credit is two full-time jobs.

This credit is available through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

For five years, businesses can claim the credits each year.

“This is a great way to spur growth and offer small and large businesses in LaGrange within the opportunity zone the ability to grow their businesses, “said Alton West with the City of LaGrange Community Development Director.

You can find an application on the City of LaGrange website. Fill it out and then submit your application to Alton West.

For a list of all the Opportunity Zones in the Troup County and the State of Georgia, you can click here.

If you would like free technical or financial assistance on starting up a business, you can contact Mark Lupo with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at (706) 569-2651.