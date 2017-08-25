A weekend of good weather

While most of the country’s attention will be focused on Hurricane Harvey, we will be able to enjoy some decent weather this weekend well away from that storm. The latest information on the very dangerous Harvey can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s website.

We’re in a good position between the hurricane far to our west, and a surface low expected to cross the Florida peninsula on Saturday. Strong high pressure centered on the Canadian border will combine with the Florida low to circulate mild air into our area on east winds. Dew points are expected to rise a bit again, leading to more clouds and partly sunny skies through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, near or slightly below normal.

Once Harvey weakens after coming inland into Texas, it will meander around for awhile before getting picked up by the upper flow and taken northeastward into the Gulf Coast states. That will bring our next opportunity for rain, which may not come about until next Wednesday or Thursday due to the slow movement of the remnant low.

