600+ registered sex offenders live in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hundreds of registered sex offenders live right here in Muscogee County and you would be surprised how many of those offenders live near middle schools and high schools.

Right now there are 622 registered sex offenders right here in Columbus.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to search the website icrimewatch.net to view a full list of all published offenders in your area.

You can be very specific, searching within a radius of your home, business, school or other desired address.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins said, “Over the years the sex offender laws have changed. Depending on the year you were convicted, there may be different restrictions or no restrictions at all. Most likely if we know he lives there, then he is in compliance even though he may be close to a school because the laws have changed over the years.”

News 3’s Ashley Lewis searched icrimewatch.net and here were a few results…

150 registered sex offenders live within a two mile radius from Carver High School.

Ashley then expanded that search and 455 registered offenders live within a 5 mile radius from Carver High School.

The offenders have been convicted with a variety of charges including child molestation, statutory rape, sexual battery, and first degree sexual assault.

Sheriff Tompkins encourages parents to register on icrimewatch.net and have the talk with their children.

Reminding them to always be aware of their surroundings, never get in a strangers car, if anyone suspicious approaches them to scream for help and immediately dial 911.

For more information click here.