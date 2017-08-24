Trump says to prepare for Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking people to get ready for Hurricane Harvey.

On Twitter Thursday, Trump said: “As #HurricaneHarvey intensifies – remember to #PlanAhead.” He then posted links to websites for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Hurricane Center and a Homeland Security site with tips for emergency preparedness.

A White House spokeswoman says Trump is getting updates on the storm as it approaches the Texas coast. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday at a news briefing that Trump has “been briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses.”

Trump’s recently appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly previously served as Homeland Security Secretary. Sanders said there was “no better chief of staff” for Trump “during the hurricane season.”