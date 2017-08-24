Texas coast issues hurricane warnings as storm Harvey regains strength

(AP) — A hurricane warning has been issued for a section of Texas’ Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches.

The warning, issued Thursday morning, covers an area from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions. Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast to speed deployment of state resources.

Harvey regained tropical storm strength drifting in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Harvey is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Friday, when it’s expected to approach the southern Texas coast.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 370 miles southeast of Port Mansfield and was moving north near 10 mph.