Survey says ‘Game of Thrones’ fans more likely to get a date

Associated Press Published:
This photo provided by HBO shows Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister on trial in a scene from season 4 of "Game of Thrones." The cable channel said Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, that 10 episodes of ÒGame of ThronesÓ will show during its fifth season that begins April 12. (AP Photo/HBO, Helen Sloan)

Game of Thrones fans are 81% more likely to get a date, according to Match.com’s latest “Singles in America” survey.

They are also 61% more likely to have had sex in the last year, according to Match.

In this undated image released by HBO, Lena Headey appears in a scene from “Game of Thrones.” (HBO via AP, File)

Bad news if you prefer The Walking Dead over GoT. They get 20% less contacts on their website.

The survey also compared Game of Thrones fans vs. the general population on Match and found:

• Better educated (70% more likely to have a PhD, 44% more likely to have a graduate degree, 23% more likely to have a BA).
• 31% more likely to be into yoga and 42% more likely to be into skiing.
• Earning a higher income (83% more likely to make $150K+ and 39% more likely to make $100-$150K).
• 62% more likely to work in law and 40% more likely to be into politics or foreign films.
• 47% more likely to be liberal or very liberal, 24% less likely to be conservative, 62% less likely to be ultra conservative.
Source Match.com

You can read the other results of the survey here.

