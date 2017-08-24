Survey: 78% living paycheck to paycheck

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The stock market hit record highs this year and the unemployment rate is at a 16 year low. But a new survey finds most US workers are struggling to make ends meet.

“How much money do you make?”

“12 dollars an hour,” says Shantel Walker.

Shantel Walker is a fast food worker and says she barely makes enough to scrape by.

“A lot of money that I make goes back into my rent,” says Shantel Walker

In a new survey from Careerbuilder.com 78% of workers say they are living paycheck to make ends meet, up from 75% last year.

“The trend is continuing and we expect it to go forward,” says Michael Erwin.

Careerbuilder’s Michael Erwin says a higher cost of living and stagnant wages are hitting workers across the board. Even 1 in 10 people earning more than $100,000 a year say they’re waiting for pay day to pay the bills.

“Too many people are in debt and as they approach that retirement age they’re not going to be able to support themselves and be able to retire,” says Michael Erwin.

Trimming monthly expenses can help, but the survey found most people are not willing to give up things like their home internet connection and smartphone. Erwin advises people to negotiate their bills.

“You should definitely look at all of your bills and call them up and see if you can lower those interest rates, lower those contracts and see if you can save yourself some money, that will go a long way to not living paycheck to paycheck,” says Michael Erwin.

Walker found one way to save money, Pedal Power.

“My bike it takes me from point a to point b,” says Shantel Walker.

She’s now working to get a raise at her job and more hours, hoping that will put her on the road to financial security.

The survey found woman are more likely than men to live paycheck to paycheck.