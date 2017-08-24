Russell County trailer fire results in total loss

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — A News 3 reporter is on the scene of a fire at a mobile home on Laney Road.

First responders say the fire started around 9 a.m. Volunteer units from Ladonia, Uchee Creek, Smiths Station, and Dixie all responded to the home.

The home was being rented to a single man who was not home at the time. There were no other reported injuries.

Fire crews say extensive damage to the kitchen, bedroom, and laundry areas in the mobile home mark this fire a total loss for the renter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.