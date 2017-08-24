Plans for after the solar eclipse

Four teams from the Coca-Cola Space Science Center traveled across the nation along the path of totality Monday. The director of CCSSC was in Wyoming, a group of students are in Nebraska and Missouri and another team member in Columbia, South Carolina. They documented the total solar eclipse with special cameras and solar filters and collected atmospheric data on the awesome celestial event to bring back to Columbus.

Matt Bartow is the CCSSC Educational Services and Business Coordinator. He traveled to Lexington, South Carolina (right outside of Columbia) to see and photograph the total solar eclipse.

“All of our photos, all of our videos we’re trying to make our own Planetarium show so anyone who comes down to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center will be able to learn and gain from that. We’re also going to incorporate this into educational activity for our younger students and we’re also going to use this data for college research,” says Bartow.

He says spreading team members across the nation, allowed the Coca-Cola Space Science Center to document more on the eclipse.