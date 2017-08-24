Outdoor Weekend Events August 25th – 27th

Cooler temperatures and low humidity will feel great for all of these outdoor weekend events.

Paint on Samford Lawn in Auburn at plein air meet-up Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:00 a.m. cdt. All painting levels welcome. Just bring your own supplies!

Kids ages eight to seventeen can get a free flight over Columbus with volunteer pilots Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. edt at Flightways Columbus.

Compete, volunteer or cheer on athletes in the Callaway Gardens Olympic triathlon Sunday morning from 8:00 until 11:00 a.m. edt in Pine Mountain.

And this weekend’s highlighted event is the Springer Opera House Yard Sale Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. edt. Shop for vintage clothes, show props and furniture on stage of the Springer – which all proceeds go toward.

Eddie LeGallais is the Springer’s general manager.

“Two reasons that we do this. Number one is certainly for all the public to come in and they have a chance to engage with the Springer. Some of them may not have been here ever, some of them it may have been a while, but here’s a chance for them to re-engage and for them to get to know the Springer. The other reason is of course to clear out all of our props and costumes that we no longer need so we’re rotating the stock,” says LeGallais.

