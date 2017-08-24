Woman reports being stopped by fake police officer in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks the public to be on the watch for a man impersonating a police officer.

A statement says a woman reported she was stopped on North Uniroyal Road around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim says she saw a white Dodge Charger behind her and then saw blue strobe lights turn on. She says she pulled to the side of the road and the suspect approached her vehicle. He identified himself as a police officer and asked for her personal information.

The report continues the suspect told the woman to get out of her vehicle so he could conduct a search. The victim says she got out and allowed the man to search passenger side of the vehicle. After a few minutes, police say the suspect told the victim to “have a nice day” and drove away. He was last seen driving on North Uniroyal Road towards Columbus Parkway.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 6’00” tall, and with a large, muscular build. He was described as having short blond hair in a “high & tight” style haircut. He was last seen wearing a dark blue short-sleeve shirt and dark blue pants. He had some type of a badge on his shirt. He had a firearm and some type of pepper spray on his belt.

He was last seen driving a white Dodge Charger with multiple blue strobe lights and a spotlight.

The Opelika Police Department would like to remind citizens if a Police Unit tries to stop you, please follow these simple safety tips.

Turn on your hazard lights and slow down to acknowledge that you see the Police Unit.

Drive slowly to a well-lit, public place, such as an open business.

If it is an Opelika Police Officer stopping you, within a few minutes a second back-up unit will usually arrive at the scene.

OPD says there are some unmarked units that occasionally stop vehicles. These Officers are aware of the safety tips and expect you to move to an open business.

Do not make any effort to flee from the unit at a high rate of speed.

You may also call the Dispatch Center at 334-705-5260 and advise them you are being stopped and they will be able to verify if it is indeed an Opelika Police Officer.

The Opelika Police Department advises anyone who may have seen, or been contacted by this suspect to please call our Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.