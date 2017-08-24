Muscogee County Jail packed beyond capacity

COLUMBUS, Ga.– The Muscogee County Jail is overcrowded again and this comes after the city implemented a rapid resolution initiative two years ago to move inmates through the legal system quicker to avoid overcrowding.

The Muscogee County Jail’s maximum capacity holds 1,065 inmates and as of Wednesday 1,082 inmates are currently being housed there.

So what’s it going to take to solve the problem?

Sherriff Donna Tompkins says more man power.

Several years ago, a whole floor in the Muscogee County Jail was closed and when that happened 100 rooms were lost.

Tompkins says with the increase in inmates they need to re-open the floor, but unfortunately that’s not an option.

To secure a floor it requires 8 correctional officers around the clock 24 hours a day and as now they don’t have the man power.

Sheriff Tompkins said, “Where it becomes and issue is that we closed a floor when the count was at 900 and so the staffing that we would need to put another 100 people on that floor is not there and we don’t have that staffing. We just need to get folks moving through the system. The judges are on board and everybody’s on board, but it’s just a matter of lets pull it all together.”

Tompkins says the Sheriff’s office also has a pre-trial release program where defendants locked up for low-level offenses are released and monitored by deputies if they can’t pay bond.

Right now there about 115 people currently out on ankle monitors, but it isn’t enough to solve the jail overcrowding issue.

The Sheriff’s Office is always seeking new recruits.

A few requirements: you must be at least 19 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have no convictions.

She’s encouraging anyone who’s interested to apply here.