More counties order evacuations as Harvey nears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — More counties along the Texas Gulf coast are ordering mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Harvey becomes a growing menace to the area.

Nueces County officials have ordered evacuations of all low-lying areas, including Padre Island, Flour Bluff and North Beach.

Nearby up the coast, officials in low-lying Refugio (re-FYOO’-ree-yoh) have ordered its 7,500 residents to move inland, and officials in Jackson County have done likewise with its 15,000 residents.

Earlier Thursday, the predicted storm surge of 6 feet (1.83 meters) to 10 feet (3.05 meters) prompted Calhoun County officials to order the 22,000 residents of the low-lying coastal county to move inland, as have San Patricio County officials with its 68,000 residents. A storm surge is an abnormal rise of water above the normal tide, generated by a storm.

Brazoria County officials have ordered the evacuation of the Gulf side of the Intracoastal Waterway, including the coastal communities of Treasure Island, Surfside Beach and Quintana. Matagorda County officials have ordered the Gulf side of Farm Roads 521 and 2611 and Texas 35 Business evacuated, including Palacios, Matagorda, Collegeport, Chinquapin and Sargent. The coastal towns of Aransas Pass and Port Aransas also have been ordered evacuated, and voluntary evacuations have been advised for Corpus Christi, Victoria County and the Bolivar Peninsula, which was devastated in 2008.