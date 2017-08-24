Efforts to end “black on black” crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A new effort to combat crime in the area, specifically murders. A local organization is calling attention to what’s being called black on black crime. The effort comes in the wake of 25 homicides in Columbus.

The Inter-denominational Ministerial Alliance carried out the effort Thursday night. They say, they’re tired of seeing crime scenes. They also say, they’re tired of seeing blacks, take other blacks out, as a result of a disagreement.

Thursday, members of the Inter-denominational Ministerial Alliance went out in the Columbus community. It was all an effort to stop what they call black on black crime. Representatives say, this kind of crime, can only be assessed individually.

“When you begin to just look at everything being blended. Then sometimes the very persons that really need the most attention gets either faded away or either they become non-existent,” says Johnny H. Flakes III.

Johnny H. Flakes III, Chair of Social Action for IMA says IMA works to unite the community while also encouraging everyone to build a relationship with God. When it comes to black on black crime though, representatives say, the community needs to realize some very important details.

“A core value of life..it’s respecting life, not taking life..then we have to call back and emphasize unity as a community,” says Johnny H. Flakes III.

“It’s just that it’s so senseless it happened like this..something need to be done about it…the guy was a family man he had eight kids,” says Michael Hewell.

Michael Hewell says he lives near the scene of the most recent shooting death that happened early Tuesday morning on 4th Avenue in Columbus. He says he knew the victim well and it hurt him to learn the victim was gunned down by another black man. Thursday, he provided a message about senseless gun violence to the African American community.

“It just needs to stop ya know..I’m 50 something years old..matter fact I’m 57 years old..and you don’t get this age being a fool,” says Hewell.

IMA representatives say similar efforts like Thursday could come very soon.