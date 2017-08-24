Atlanta students disciplined for ‘Jews vs. Nazis’ beer pong game

By Published:
FILE - Students in New Jersey play a "Jews vs. Nazis" beer pong game during their spring break in 2016 which stirred heavy controversy. (CBS New York)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Students from an Atlanta K-12 private school face discipline after a photo posted online shows them playing “Jews vs. Nazis” beer pong at an off-campus house party.

News outlets report William S. Peebles, headmaster of The Lovett School, said in a letter to parents Sunday that a student misled school officials about his role in setting up and participating in the game, leading to his expulsion.

Five students were suspended and two more were banned from co-curricular activities during the first two weeks of school.

In the image, students are seen playing beer pong with cups in the shapes of a swastika and a Star of David.

Atlanta Rabbi Peter Berg alerted the prep school’s administration of the incident. Berg says the school did a “phenomenal job” in responding.

